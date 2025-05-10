IRCS, UNICEF host workshop on early childhood education in emergencies

TEHRAN – Recognizing the vital role of early learning, especially in times of crisis, the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have held a national training workshop to ensure children are not left behind, even in emergencies.

In disaster-prone regions like Iran, access to quality early childhood education (ECE) is not just a developmental need—it’s a lifeline.

Iran ranks as the fourth most disaster-prone country in Asia, following China, India, and Bangladesh. From floods and earthquakes to droughts, the frequency of natural disasters has made it critical to prioritize preparedness and resilience from an early age. Yet, early education services are often the first to be disrupted when emergencies strike, the UNICEF website announced in a press release on May 5.

The training workshop was held in Bandar-e Anzali from December 14 to 16, 2024. It brought together 270 IRCS volunteers, including ECE teachers, school principals, and SAHAR team members – IRCS’s psychosocial support workforce – from across the country.

The training focused on Inclusive Early Childhood Education in Emergencies’ Preparedness and Response, equipping participants with essential knowledge and practical tools on disability inclusion, child protection, communication with children, and psychosocial support.

“Quality early childhood education is the cornerstone of a child’s development,” said a UNICEF Iran spokesperson. “In emergencies, these services are even more essential to provide stability, learning, and safety for young children. This initiative is about ensuring every child, including those with disabilities, has access to nurturing, inclusive learning environments—even in the most challenging times.”

This program, first designed in 2024, aims to build a national cadre of trained educators ready to support children before, during, and after emergencies. With a strong emphasis on inclusion, it ensures that children with disabilities and other vulnerabilities receive the attention and care they deserve.

Looking ahead, UNICEF and IRCS plan to redesign the training program based on participant feedback and identified needs. A new phase will focus on community-based informal ECE services to reach the most vulnerable children in underserved neighborhoods and remote villages.

This joint initiative reaffirms UNICEF’s commitment to delivering education for all, everywhere — even when disaster strikes. Because every child deserves a safe start and a chance to learn, no matter the circumstances.

Recent cooperation

In December 2024, IRCS and UNICEF organized a workshop to support children’s mental health through games.

The workshop, titled ‘Structured Play, Games in Child-Friendly Spaces’, was held from November 16 to 20 in Bushehr, southern Iran, the UNICEF website announced in a press release on December 23.

This interactive event was part of the joint UNICEF-IRCS work plan, aimed at empowering the IRCS’ psychosocial support (SAHAR) master trainers with updated concepts and tools to support children’s mental health and psychosocial wellbeing through structured play in humanitarian settings.

The IRCS SAHAR teams are responsible for providing Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) to affected communities and children in humanitarian contexts.

During the workshop, 49 SAHAR master trainers and young volunteers from across Iran gathered to explore the impact of structured play.

This hands-on training emphasized the importance of structured play in promoting mental health and psychosocial wellbeing among children. Participants engaged in various activities designed to demonstrate the therapeutic benefits of play and to equip them with practical skills for their work in the field.

UNICEF remains committed to supporting the IRCS in enhancing their capacity to integrate structured play into their MHPSS programmes, ensuring that children in humanitarian settings receive the support they need to overcome adversity and build resilience.

In August 2024, the IRCS, in cooperation with UNICEF, conducted a workshop for the IRCS’ psychosocial support team to enhance their capacity for ‘Ensuring Quality in Psychosocial and Mental Health Care and Support’ (EQUIP) during emergencies.

The workshop was held from August 18 to 20 in Mashhad, Khorasan Razavi province; a total of thirty-five national master trainers of the IRCS’ SAHAR participated in the workshop, UNICEF announced in a press release on August 28.

The IRCS’ SAHAR teams consist of volunteers trained to provide MHPSS following disasters.

EQUIP assists SAHAR’s master trainers with planning and conducting training and supervision for the volunteers of the SAHAR teams.

The enhanced skills and capacities will result in more children, adolescents, and their families receiving effective and safe mental health services during emergencies.

