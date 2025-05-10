Vasily Pushkov congratulates Tehran Times on its 46th anniversary

TEHRAN- Vasily Pushkov, Director of International Cooperation at Rossiya Segodnya, has extended his warm congratulations to Tehran Times on the occasion of its 46th anniversary.

In a formal message, he praised the newspaper for its longstanding role as one of Iran’s leading news outlets and its active engagement in fostering international media cooperation.

Pushkov emphasized the importance of Tehran Times’ efforts in developing strong ties with media organizations worldwide and its contribution to shaping regional and global news agendas. He highlighted the successful partnership between Rossiya Segodnya and Tehran Times, which has enabled Russian audiences to stay informed about Iran and the Middle East from a reliable source.

Expressing confidence in future collaboration, Pushkov conveyed his hope for new projects that will further enhance mutual understanding and strengthen bilateral relations. He concluded by wishing Tehran Times continued success in its vital role as a leading news provider.

Rossiya Segodnya is a leading international media group offering a range of world-class information resources.

Last week, The Tehran Times, Iran’s oldest and most respected English-language newspaper, celebrated its 46th anniversary. Over the decades, it has played a vital role in providing news and analysis about Iran and the world to an international readership.

