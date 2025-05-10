Mexico sues Google over 'Gulf of America' name change

Mexico is suing Google for ignoring repeated requests not to rename the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America for U.S. users on its maps service, Claudia Sheinbaum has said, according to the BBC.

The Mexican president did not say where the lawsuit had been filed. Google did not respond to the BBC's request for comment.

On Thursday, the Republican-led House of Representatives voted to officially rename the Gulf for federal agencies.

Donald Trump signed an executive order on his first day in office in January calling for the body of water to be renamed, arguing the change was justified because the U.S. "do most of the work there, and it's ours".

However, Sheinbaum's government contends that Trump's order applies only to the U.S. portion of the continental shelf.

"All we want is for the decree issued by the U.S. government to be complied with," she said, asserting that the U.S. lacks the authority to rename the entire gulf.