Iron ore pellet export reaches $918m in a year

TEHRAN- Iran’s value of iron ore pellet export stood at $918 million in the past Iranian calendar year 1403 (ended on March 20), the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA) reported.

As ISPA announced, the figure shows a 16-percent annual drop, as the country had exported $1.096 billion of iron ore pellet in the year 1402.

Pellets are a processed form of iron ore utilized in the steel industry, specifically designed for direct application in blast furnaces or direct reduction plants. These pellets are spherical in shape, with diameters ranging from 8 to 18 millimeters.

MA