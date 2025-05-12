Japanese envoy underscores ongoing co-op on fight against narcotics

TEHRAN – Japanese Ambassador to Iran, Tamaki Tsukada, has highlighted the significance of constant cooperation on fostering ties in combating drugs and drug-related crimes.

The collaborative fight against narcotics is a significant part of cooperation between Iran and Japan, IRNA reported Tsukada as saying.

The official made the remarks in a meeting with Brigadier General Hossein Zolfaqari, the Secretary General of Iranian Drug Control Headquarters (DCHQ), on Monday in Tehran.

Referring to Japan’s efforts in providing support to Iran by enhancing the country’s drug-detection capacities through different ways, such as handing over some trained drug-detecting dogs, the official said cooperation between the two countries is beyond political relations.

Tsukada went on to announce Japan’s readiness to further provide training in the counter-narcotics area and equipment.

Referring to medical centers offering treatment services to individuals, he proposed conducting joint research.

For his part, Zafarqandi lauded Japan’s efforts and support. Highlighting that drug trafficking is a transnational crime, he said we expect Japan to assist Iran even more.

The official welcomed the development of cooperation between Iran and Japan, particularly in health-related and drug detection equipment, as the West refrains from supporting the country in these fields.

Unfortunately, there is no unity of action in addressing narcotics challenges. The West considers all issues from a political perspective, even a global and humanitarian issue such as the fight against drugs, he stressed.

Referring to the growth in Afghanistan’s methamphetamine production as a national and international threat, Zolfaqari said over 40 tons of different sorts of narcotics were discovered over the past Iranian year that ended on March 20, which is expected to grow this year.

In addition to counter-narcotics actions, other preventive measures need to be adopted, Zolfaqari added.

Tsukada said that the joint efforts to address drug-related crimes in Afghanistan will be followed in accordance with the Doha framework.

MT/MG