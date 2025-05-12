Ali Yazdani becomes first Iranian to win an ITF singles title

TEHRAN - Ali Yazdani made history, becoming the first Iranian to win an ITF singles title at M15 Tehran and inspiring a new generation of tennis players in his country on a bright Sunday afternoon at Tehran’s Enghelab Sports Complex.

Yazdani, 21, the world No. 1507, defeated top-seeded Indian Karan Singh - ranked over 1000 spots above him at No. 475, 6-4 6-3 for a historic triumph.

His win ended a years-long drought for Iranian tennis on the international stage. Until now, no Iranian had managed to win a singles title on the ITF World Tennis Tour despite several near misses. Veterans like Anoosha Shahgholi and Hamidreza Nadaf had reached the semi-finals, while Shahin Khaledan came closest in 2018, finishing runner-up in an ITF final in Georgia.

The atmosphere at Enghelab was electric. An unusually large crowd had gathered for a tournament at this level, underscoring the emotional weight of the moment and the significance of Yazdani’s run for Iranian tennis.

Despite the weight of expectation on his shoulders, Yazdani remained composed throughout the final and credited the home crowd for playing a vital role in his performance, itftennis.com reported.

“I have to sincerely thank the wonderful people of my country,” he said. “Without their presence and support, this victory would not have been possible. I dedicate this win to the kind people of Iran. The energy I received from the crowd was incredible – I can only say thank you.”

He also credited his father, who introduced him to sport and stood by him throughout the ups and downs.

“I want to thank my father, who taught me how to play tennis. He always believed in me - sometimes more than I believed in myself. Every time I felt tired or discouraged, he guided me back on track, all the way to today.”