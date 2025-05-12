Hakim Meets Ayatollah Javadi Amoli in Najaf

Ammar Hakim, leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement, held a meeting with Ayatollah Abdullah Javadi Amoli in Najaf on Monday.

During the discussion, Hakim addressed the challenges facing the Islamic Ummah and explored the role of religious institutions in identifying these issues and strengthening the religious and intellectual resilience of the Islamic community, with particular emphasis on youth.

He underscored the importance of Islamic development and Promotion of Islamic teachings within Muslim societies and highlighted the need for effective coordination among Islamic institutions to adopt a comprehensive approach to confronting these challenges.