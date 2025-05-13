Over 1.8m tons of steel products produced in a month

TEHRAN – More than 1.8 million tons of steel products were produced in Iran during the first month of the current Iranian calendar year, Farvardin (March 21-April21).

As reported, steel products output which was 1.812 million tons in the first month of this year, fell 1.2 percent as compared to the output in the first month of the previous year, which was 1.851 million tons.

According to the latest report by the World Steel Association (WSA), Iran's crude steel production reached 3.3 million tons in March, marking a 3.7 percent year-on-year increase. The rise coincided with a broader global uptick in steel output during the third month of 2025.

