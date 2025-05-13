Iranian village showcased as sustainable tourism model at BRICS meeting

TEHRAN - The historical stepped village of Palangan in Iran’s Kordestan province was introduced as a successful example of sustainable tourism that preserves local culture and heritage during a BRICS meeting held in Brazil on Monday.

Addressing the meeting, Seyyed Mostafa Fatemi, Director General of Domestic Tourism Development at Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, highlighted Palangan’s significance at the session attended by member countries, including China, Brazil, South Africa, India, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, and Indonesia.

During the session, a video presentation showcased the unique architecture and cultural fabric of Palangan, underlining its achievements in developing domestic tourism through active local community participation while preserving its historical and environmental values.

Fatemi emphasized the important role that tourism-focused villages play in advancing sustainable development goals, describing Palangan as a leading example of Iran's efforts to balance tourism growth with environmental conservation and the strengthening of indigenous cultural identities.

"In recent years, the Ministry has prioritized villages with significant cultural and natural potential, adopting a balanced and sustainable approach to tourism development," Fatemi noted. "The introduction of such projects at international forums reflects these efforts."

Additionally, Palangan has been selected as one of Iran’s eight candidates for the 2025 edition of the Best Tourism Villages global competition, further cementing its status as a model for sustainable rural tourism.

The BRICS is a forum for cooperation among a group of leading emerging economies. It includes 10 countries - Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russian Federation, South Africa, United Arab Emirates.

AM