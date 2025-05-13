From VR headsets to driverless rides: Experiencing Inner Mongolia’s innovation

HOHHOT- Foreign reporters gained direct insights into Inner Mongolia's most dynamic developments during the second day of "Travelogue of China" tour, jointly organized by the China Public Diplomacy Association (CPDA) and Global Times Online.

From digital frontiers to ecological wonders, the journey revealed how this autonomous region is writing a new chapter in China's development while preserving its rich cultural heritage.

Yungu Exploration Port: Digital innovation meets cultural experience

The Yungu Exploration Port located in the Data Town within Horinger New Area, was the starting point of the tour. The cutting-edge digital exhibition center is designed to enhance the availability of high-quality digital content and enrich the experiences of consumers within the cultural tourism industry.

As an Iranian journalist and representative of the Tehran Times, I had the chance to experience the groundbreaking VR technology at Yungu Exploration Port. The level of immersion was unparalleled, seamlessly blending cutting-edge visuals, intuitive interactivity, and responsive environments that felt astonishingly real. This was not just VR—it was a visionary leap into the future of digital exploration.

Hohhot’s Data Town is clearly a hub where innovation thrives, and Yungu Exploration Port proves China’s tech ambitions are anything but virtual. A must-visit for anyone passionate about where technology is headed next!

Mongolia Data Exchange Center is fueling innovation

Inner Mongolia Data Exchange Center, which is the region's only government-approved data trading platform, was the next destination. It supports the data market and digital economy by providing services like data registration, trading, automated matching, and computing resource transactions. By integrating regional and industry-specific data, the center expands product types, trading domains, and partnerships, boosting market growth. Its goal is to create a secure, efficient, and compliant data exchange hub serving Inner Mongolia and beyond.

A Journey through Hohhot's Sculpture Park

The tour also took us to Hohhot International Sculpture Park which embodies the essence of "Northern Frontier Culture" through its harmonious fusion of architecture and nature. The design thoughtfully adapts to the natural terrain, creating a seamless bond between built structures and the surrounding landscape.

With 37,000 square meters of lush greenery, the park blends subtly into the environment—grasses blanket rooftops and grounds, making the buildings appear as natural extensions of the grassland when viewed from afar. The sloping roofs stretch north and south from the central axis, evoking the powerful silhouette of an eagle in mid-flight, its wings outstretched over the vast steppe.

This restrained yet striking architectural approach reflects both reverence for the region’s heritage and a bold, dynamic vision.

M-Grass: A pioneer in ecological restoration

We were warmly welcomed as we toured the M-Grass Group, which has established a comprehensive system for conserving, breeding, and promoting indigenous plant species through its Inner Mongolia Sub-bank of China's National Germplasm Resource Bank. This vital repository safeguards an extensive collection of 2,200+ plant species, 60,000+ germplasm accessions, 150,000+ biological specimens, and 1.5 million soil samples, supporting critical work in ecological restoration, forage development, traditional Chinese medicine, and specialty crops.

The company leads the industry with 513 established standards, including the national Technical Specification for Restoration of Degraded Grassland (GB/T 37067-2018), and has filed 968 patents - ranking sixth globally in grass seed technology. As operator of China's first national intellectual property center for the grass industry, M-Grass has developed 295 native plant varieties, including 105 proprietary species and 25 varieties officially recommended for China's Three-North Shelterbelt Forest Program.

Through its 18,700-hectare production base, M-Grass provides customized "one land, one plan" restoration solutions featuring specialized seed packages, innovative seed ropes and blocks, combined with soil enhancement technologies. These scientifically developed approaches have successfully restored 2.2 million hectares of degraded grasslands, mining sites, deserts and saline-alkali lands across China, demonstrating the company's leadership in sustainable land management and ecological recovery.

Hohhot's hidden gem: The Chilechuan Grassland experience

The Chilechuan Grassland was the final destination that was toured by the foreign reporters on Tuesday. Nestled in Yematu Village just outside Hohhot, it offers urban dwellers the nearest expanse of pristine wilderness. Known as both the "Ten-Thousand-Mu Grassland" and the beloved "Back Garden" of Hohhot (the "Blue City"), this picturesque landscape served as the prestigious host for Inner Mongolia's 70th anniversary celebrations.

Visitors are greeted by endless emerald pastures and the architectural wonder of the Hohhotara Conference Center, housed within China's largest traditional yurt. This unique combination of natural beauty and cultural significance makes Chilechuan an ideal retreat for experiencing authentic grassland charm just minutes from the city.

The thrilling tour reached its crescendo with an unforgettable finale: journalists experienced the future firsthand, gliding in cutting-edge driverless vehicles along the scenic roads of Chilechuan Grassland. This mesmerizing journey didn’t just showcase China’s groundbreaking tech prowess—it painted a vivid picture of how innovation and tradition harmoniously unite, proving that progress can elevate heritage rather than erase it.

The recent visit of international journalists to Inner Mongolia marks a significant milestone in the "Travelogue of China" initiative, which has engaged 130 journalists from 80 countries across five continents to explore 17 regions of China over the past two years.

We arrived in Hohhot on Monday, beginning our five-day journey through Inner Mongolia’s breathtaking landscapes and vibrant culture. By Tuesday night, our adventure brought us to Ulanqab, where even more discoveries await us.

