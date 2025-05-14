Iran’s envoy in Oman: private sector well-positioned to enter Omani market

During a visit to the Tehran Chamber of Commerce pavilion at the Oman Oil and Energy Exhibition, Farhang met with Iranian business representatives and company delegates, expressing optimism about Oman’s potential as a destination for Iranian private investment.

“The Omani market is open and welcoming, especially for private Iranian firms. It’s not necessary to start with large-scale projects; even small collaborations can lead to meaningful long-term partnerships,” Farhang said, according to a statement from the Tehran Chamber of Commerce.

Saeed Tajik, head of the Tehran Chamber’s delegation to the exhibition, highlighted the chamber’s commitment to supporting exporters and attracting foreign investment. He urged Iran’s embassy in Oman to continue facilitating private sector engagement.

Tajik emphasized Iran’s competitive advantages in oil and gas, engineering services, food industries, and agriculture, suggesting these sectors are well-suited for sustainable and competitive activities in Oman.

At the end of the visit, Ambassador Farhang invited the Tehran Chamber delegation to continue discussions at the Iranian embassy in Muscat.

Iran, Oman move toward energy cooperation

In a related development, Saeed Tajik—who also chairs the Tehran Chamber’s Energy and Environment Committee—visited various booths at the exhibition and met with officials from Oman’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals.

During these talks, both sides agreed to exchange lists of active companies in the energy and mining sectors and discussed mutual recognition of qualified Iranian firms by the Omani ministry to facilitate joint ventures and economic cooperation.

The two parties agreed to formalize their partnership by signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Ministry of Energy and Minerals of Oman and the Tehran Chamber of Commerce in the near future.

In an interview with IRNA in early February, Abdolamir Rabihavi, the director general for West Asia at Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), highlighted negotiations in Muscat (at that time) between Iran’s Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Mohammad Atabak and Omani officials, adding that Atabak led a delegation of government officials, traders, and private-sector manufacturers to Oman for the 21st Joint Economic Committee meeting.

He stated that the committee covered various trade and logistics issues, resulting in numerous agreements, many of which stemmed from a year of negotiations.

A key achievement of the meeting was the participation of private-sector representatives, coordinated by the Iran Chamber of Commerce and the Iran-Oman Joint Chamber of Commerce.

On the sidelines of the event, bilateral meetings were held with Omani counterparts, and Iranian representatives toured Omani industrial and investment units, gaining insights into Oman’s market and production landscape.

Discussions also addressed trade volume, customs and visa facilitation for businesses, maritime transit, leveraging Iran as a transit hub for Eurasian Economic Union exports to Oman, and ways to boost bilateral trade.

Rabihavi highlighted the signing of a cooperation agreement between Iran and Oman and noted that Atabak met separately with Oman’s transport minister, energy and mining minister, and the head of the Omani Investment Authority. The ministers then signed the joint committee’s agreements and minutes.

Additionally, negotiations on a preferential trade agreement were extended, with plans to finalize and sign the document soon. The agreement aims to lower tariffs and facilitate trade.

The joint committee meeting yielded significant achievements for Iran. If these agreements materialize, trade will grow. Oman has free trade agreements with several countries, including Persian Gulf Cooperation Council members, which Iran can leverage for re-exporting its goods,” he concluded.

The 21st meeting of the Iran-Oman Joint Economic Committee, which was held in Muscat on January 25, was described by the Iranian minister of industry, mining, and trade as distinct from the previous 20 gatherings, focused on three key agendas.

Mohammad Atabak has highlighted the signing of the MOU and elaborated on the meeting's agenda.

The first agenda item addressed the establishment of a preferential trade agreement and the elimination of tariffs between the two countries. Atabak stated that this initiative had been approved.

The second agenda item involved supporting joint investments between Iran and Oman. Atabak announced that both nations had reached an agreement on this issue.

The third agenda focused on necessary administrative and customs collaborations to facilitate trade. The minister noted that required planning and task allocation had been completed, and this initiative is expected to yield results shortly.

In meetings with Omani ministers of trade and energy and the chairman of Oman’s investment authority on the sidelines of the joint cooperation meeting, the two sides also explored avenues of cooperation in various areas.

In a meeting with Oman's minister of transport and communications, Atabak explored strategies to facilitate the transportation of goods, passengers, and commercial exchanges. This discussion aimed to expand economic and trade cooperation between the two nations.

Also, speaking to IRNA following a meeting with the governor of Iran’s West Azarbaijan province, in late April, the head of the Chamber of Commerce for Northeast Oman said West Azarbaijan offers exceptional development potential, adding that Oman is ready to invest in the region.

Mohammad bin Nasser Al-Maskari expressed a strong willingness to expand bilateral cooperation with the province's Chamber of Commerce.

He highlighted key opportunities in tourism, mining, and agriculture that could mark a turning point in economic relations between Iran and Oman.

Al-Maskari praised the province’s historical and tourism assets, saying Oman plans to begin practical investment steps in the hospitality and tourism sectors before the end of 2025.

Referring to West Azarbaijan Governor Reza Rahmani as an internationally recognized figure in industry and economy, Al-Maskari noted that Rahmani’s strong ties with Omani officials could significantly ease the investment process.

He emphasized that Oman initially seeks to focus on partnerships in tourism, agriculture, and food industries.

Al-Maskari further remarked that during President Masoud Pezeshkian’s administration, cooperation between Iran and the Persian Gulf states has been steadily growing. He announced that Oman would soon host delegations from West Azarbaijan’s tourism sector to discuss expanding collaboration.

