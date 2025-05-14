Iran, China discuss ways to foster technological partnerships

TEHRAN – Iran’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Minister, Sattar Hashemi, and China’s Minister of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), Li Lecheng, have explored avenues for the development of technological ties between the two countries.

The officials met on Tuesday in Beijing, China. Hashemi is paying a visit to China at the invitation of Li Lecheng, to further expand ICT ties with friendly countries in line with technology diplomacy, dolat.ir reported.

The two sides highlighted the expansion of cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), industrial intelligence, the development of communications infrastructure, and human resource training.

Emphasizing the historical and friendly relations between Iran and China, Li said Iran is one of Beijing’s important regional partners, and called for boosting operational cooperation in technological fields.

The official voiced China’s readiness to deepen ties with Iran under the 25-year strategic partnership, recognizing Iran’s extensive capacities in information technology, artificial intelligence, and communication infrastructure sectors.

“The expansion of technological cooperation will not only contribute to the promotion of the national interests of the two countries, but will also play an effective role in fostering regional technological interactions,” the Chinese official noted.

For his turn, Hashemi described China as Iran’s ‘strategic partner and ally’. Referring to the recent meeting between the presidents of the two countries in Kazan, Russia, he further stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral relations.

The official went on to propose enhancing joint efforts through sharing expertise in fields of e-government and smart services, as well as educational cooperation and training specialized human resources.

The ICT minister is also scheduled to deliver a lecture on new technologies at Beihang University, one of China’s largest universities affiliated with the ministry of industry and information technology, hold meetings with senior Chinese government officials, as well as managers of large technological companies, and visit scientific and research centers.

******Strengthening co-op on AI essential for future: Chinese envoy

On May 11, the Chinese ambassador to Iran, Cong Peiwu, underlined the need to boost cooperation in advanced technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, calling it essential for the future.

Lauding Iran’s advancement in the information and communication technology sector, Peiwu highlighted the expansion of collaborations despite challenges and external forces, IRNA reported.

The official made the remarks on Saturday in Tehran, during a meeting with Information and Communication Technology Minister, Sattar Hashemi.

For his part, Hashemi said the two countries have high capacities in the AI field, which can lay the ground for future collaborations. He also stressed the importance of fully utilizing joint capabilities to accomplish the set goals of the strategic partnership.

The implementation of previously reached agreements in the ICT sector, as well as the development of ties in the digital economy, communication infrastructure, processing infrastructure, space systems, and data transit, were among other discussed issues.

The ICT minister said he would follow up on the joint programs on his visit to China.

Iran and China officially signed the document for 25-year comprehensive cooperation in March 2021.

The document was signed between Iran’s then Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Back in December 2022, Iran and China finalized 16 memoranda of understanding under the framework of the two countries’ strategic 25-year agreement.

Iran committed to fostering regional AI cooperation

The combination of talent, data, and innovation makes Iran a key player in the regional Artificial Intelligence (AI) value chain, capable of driving meaningful cooperation and development. Iran is committed to fostering regional cooperation and building a future where AI drives prosperity and unity, Hashemi said in February.

Emphasizing that Iran is a major stakeholder in the regional digital landscape, Hashemi said that Iran is a major player in AI in the Persian Gulf and that the country is ready to start cooperation with regional states on this matter.

The official made the remarks while addressing the Iran Corridor 2025 conference held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

