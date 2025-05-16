Dropout rate declines in schools over two years

TEHRAN – According to a report released by the Ministry of Education, the dropout rate has lowered from 1.97 percent in Iranian year 1401 (2022-2023) to 1.65 percent in 1403 (2024-2025).

The dropout rate in the academic year 1401-1402 (September 2022 – June 2023) amounted to 287,617 children, with 0.97 percent (87,544 students) in primary school, 4.09 percent (149,288 students) in lower secondary school, and 2.59 percent (50,785 students) in upper secondary school.

In the next academic year, the dropout rate was about 1.65 percent, accounting for 247,242 children of whom 0.91 percent (84,001 students) were in primary school, 3.47 percent (130,432 students) in the lower secondary school, and 1.65 percent (32,809 students) in the upper secondary school.

During the same period, the number of out-of-school students rose from 902,188 to 928,729.

In the academic year 1401-1402, out of 902,188 out-of-school children, 156,835, 195,568, and 549,785 were in primary school, lower secondary school, and upper secondary school, respectively.

However, in the next academic year (September 2023 – June 2024), the number of out-of-school children came to 928,729 students. Some 171,992, 198,109, and 558,628 students were in primary school, lower secondary school, and upper secondary school, respectively.

Out-of-school students are classified as those who have not enrolled in a school year, it includes children who may have passed away, immigrated, or those who suffer from severe mental retardation.

Compared to previous decades, the educational coverage index in Iran, particularly in the primary school, has improved, reaching about 98 percent.

Despite these efforts, the number of dropouts and out-of-school students indicates failure in fully achieving literacy goals.

Educational equity a fundamental goal

In December 2024, President Masoud Pezeshkian said that the administration intends to transform the education system so that no student is deprived of the right to quality education, highlighting that educational equity is not a mere slogan but a fundamental goal.

It is not acceptable that students in public schools in underprivileged areas do not receive a good education while they have to compete with students in private schools that benefit from the best education, Pezeshkian stressed.

The president said providing vocational training alongside education is one of the key areas of transforming educational methods, through which the youth will develop skills needed for a profession after graduating from high school.

Referring to the extensive plans to solve the infrastructural challenges of schools, the president stressed, “We will overcome all school construction challenges within a year. One of our main objectives is to turn public schools into the best education model.”

The president urged governor generals and all executive officials to cooperate with other sectors on a national plan to promote equity in educational spaces within the specified timeframe.

He went on to stress the necessity of public participation and the role of citizens in realizing the major national plan of building schools, saying, “We need to share our plans with the people to build not only schools for their children but also appropriate sports and recreational spaces for extracurricular activities.”

Pezeshkian further emphasized the importance of action instead of mere speeches, stating that his administration has prioritized solving the issue of educational space shortages, especially in deprived areas across the country, within a year.

MT/MG