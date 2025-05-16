Gender equality empowers women to contribute to digital age: WTISD

TEHRAN – Access and affordability of the internet, digital devices, and technologies have the power to accelerate progress across every sector of society. However, they remain out of reach for some 2.6 billion people, the majority of whom are women.

Combined with limited digital knowledge and skills, it continues to hinder women and girls’ participation in today’s economy and in shaping tomorrow’s digital solutions.

Bridging this divide is essential to unlocking new pathways for economic growth, innovation, and sustainable development.

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD) 2025 highlights the pressing need to advance digital gender equality, so that women and girls everywhere can also benefit from and contribute to digital transformation.

WTISD also marks the founding of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) – the United Nations agency for digital technologies. In 2025, ITU commemorates its 160th anniversary, highlighting its long-standing role in advancing global connectivity and fostering international cooperation.

The purpose of World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD) is to help raise awareness of the possibilities that the use of the Internet and other information and communication technologies (ICTs) can bring to societies and economies, as well as of ways to bridge the digital divide.

Digital development opportunities

In September 2024, Zahra Behrouz-Azar, the Vice President for Women and Family Affairs, called for efforts to tackle challenges such as the digital divide and gender discrimination in technology so that women can fully benefit from the opportunities brought by digital development.

The official said that women should be empowered through the development of the digital economy to solve social problems. “In our opinion, women’s development should not be limited to the economic and digital fields, but women should be empowered through the development of the digital economy, and then solve other social problems,” said Behrouz-Azar, in an exclusive interview with China Global Television Network (CGTN).

She made the remarks on the sidelines of participating in the 5th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Women’s Forum, which was held from September 10 to 12 in Qingdao, China.

In her speech at the forum, the official stated that women drive change, and together they can harness their capabilities, particularly in the fields of technology, economy, and politics, to help improve people’s livelihoods and achieve a more just, compassionate, and stable society, China Daily reported.

In the digital age, new technologies offer women unique opportunities, as social networks, online platforms, and digital tools have empowered women to make their voices heard, Behrouz-Azar said.

MT/MG