Iran’s “Land of Kindness” draws over 300,000 visitors in China

TEHRAN — The “Land of Kindness” exhibition, showcasing relics from Iranian museums, has attracted over 300,000 visitors in China and garnered more than 100 million views on social media platforms.

Organized by Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts in collaboration with the China International Cultural Exchange Center, the exhibition is currently underway at the Guangdong Museum in Guangzhou. Previously, it was held in Chengdu, drawing significant public attention in both cities.

The exhibition features 151 artifacts from museums across Tehran province, including treasures from the Reza Abbasi Museum, Moghadam Museum, Glassware and Ceramic Museum (Abgineh), Carpet Museum of Iran, and the Museum of National Arts. The collection includes metalwork, ceramics, silk textiles, carpets, seals, and other artistic items that reflect the grandeur of Iran’s Islamic-Iranian civilization.

“This is the first time that museums from Tehran province are independently holding an exhibition abroad,” said the representative of China’s exhibition art organization in Tehran. “Our aim is to present a true and balanced image of Iran, countering stereotypes and misconceptions about Iran and Islam that exist in some parts of the world.”

The exhibition also includes select works from Chinese museums, highlighting the thousand-year history of cultural interaction between Iran and China.

Spanning from the third millennium BC to the later Islamic periods, the displayed items include intricately crafted metalworks, ceramics, glassware, textiles, and Persian carpets. These objects not only demonstrate Iran’s artistic evolution but also narrate key stages in its cultural history—from the era of Mithraic rituals to the advent of Islam.

A key feature of the exhibition is its immersive design, inspired by iconic elements of Iranian art and architecture. Visitors enter through an area reminiscent of the Quranic tilework of Tehran’s Golestan Palace, while the main exhibition hall features stained glass and geometric patterns evocative of the Nasir al-Mulk Mosque in Shiraz. This carefully curated ambiance invites visitors into the spiritual and artistic heart of Iranian heritage.

