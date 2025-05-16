Tajikistan’s FM in Iran ahead of fourth Tehran Dialogue Forum

TEHRAN – Tajikistan’s Foreign Minister, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, arrived in Tehran on Friday at the head of a diplomatic delegation to participate in the Fourth Tehran Dialogue Forum, set to begin this weekend.

During his visit, Muhriddin is expected to hold meetings with President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, as part of efforts to deepen bilateral ties and discuss regional cooperation.

The three-day forum, taking place from May 17 to 19, will bring together foreign ministers and senior officials from a number of countries for high-level discussions on regional diplomacy, multilateralism, and global challenges.