'Iran's stone industry has $5b export potential'

TEHRAN – Iran's natural stone industry has the potential to reach $5.0 billion in annual exports, but currently earns less than $200 million, the head of Iran Stone Association said, warning that tapping into foreign markets is the only path forward for the struggling sector.

Behrouz Shokouhi made the remarks on Saturday during a press conference ahead of the 15th Tehran International Exhibition of Building Stones. He noted that although Iran ranks among the world’s top five countries in terms of stone reserves and production capacity, it holds only a small share of global exports.

"Heavy export duties and other challenges have allowed countries like Turkey to capture markets that once belonged to Iran," Shokouhi said.

He emphasized that improved diplomatic relations and the lifting of sanctions could pave the way for enhanced trade and broader international engagement, especially in the stone sector.

Shokouhi also highlighted the importance of trade fairs in showcasing the latest innovations in the industry. "Exhibitions demonstrate how new technologies and innovations are driving the growth and productivity of Iran’s stone sector," he added.

EF/MA