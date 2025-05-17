Archaeologists uncover prehistoric fishing evidence in southeast Iran

TEHRAN - Archaeologists have discovered compelling evidence of ancient fishing and maritime activities along Makran coasts in southeastern Iran.

According to Mortaza Hessari, head of the excavation team, they have uncovered significant evidence of fishing and maritime activities across various cultural periods during ongoing investigations at the Kopal site on the Makran coasts (Dashtiari county, Sistan-Baluchestan province).

Hessari stated: “These discoveries include not only stone tools from the Paleolithic period but also unprecedented evidence of fishing tools such as fishing hooks and net weights, indicating the sustained use of marine resources in this region during prehistoric times.”

He added: “In one excavation trench, a fishing weight was found alongside a collection of shells, marine animal bones, and pottery shards dating back to the 4th millennium BC. Laboratory studies of these marine remains could provide valuable insights into the aquatic species utilized by the inhabitants of this area during the late prehistoric period.”

Hessari emphasized the urgency of the research, explaining: “Unfortunately, the Kopal site is at risk of destruction due to the construction of a new road. For this reason, salvage excavations were launched under the framework of research projects by the Cultural Heritage and Tourism Research Institute to salvage part of this endangered heritage.”

The excavation director also acknowledged local authorities, noting: “The unwavering cooperation of the Dashtiari County Governorate, particularly Mr. Abdolaziz Miaei, the honorable governor, as well as the Chabahar Cultural Heritage Department and the Makran Heritage Base, has been pivotal in advancing this project.”

In conclusion, Hessari expressed hope: “We hope that the continuation of such research will pave the way for the establishment of a Makran Cultural Heritage Studies Center. This center could serve as a hub for investigating and preserving this region’s unique heritage.”

Iran’s Makran coast, known in Persian as Savahel-e Makkoran, is a semi-arid coastal strip along the shores of the Sea of Oman.

AM