Iranian envoy engages Pope Leo XIV, stresses interfaith diplomacy for peace

TEHRAN – Iran’s Ambassador to the Holy See, Hojjatoleslam Mohammad-Hossein Mokhtari, met with Pope Leo XIV on Saturday during a gathering of diplomats accredited to the Vatican.

The meeting underscored hopes for enhanced cultural, religious, and diplomatic collaboration between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Holy See under the new papacy.

Ambassador Mokhtari, extending congratulations on the Pope’s election as the 267th leader of the Catholic Church, expressed optimism that “fresh avenues for expanding interactions between Iran and the Vatican will emerge during this new chapter of leadership.”

He emphasized the potential of interfaith cooperation to “play an effective role in strengthening peace, justice, and coexistence,” aligning with Iran’s longstanding advocacy for dialogue among civilizations.

Pope Leo XIV, addressing diplomats in his first major audience since his election, described his mission within the context of the ongoing Jubilee Year of Hope, calling it “a time for conversion, renewal, and an opportunity to leave conflicts behind.”

The pontiff stressed that peace must begin in regions “suffering most grievously,” specifically naming “Ukraine and the Holy Land [Palestine],” while reiterating his commitment to multilateral diplomacy and disarmament.

The meeting followed Pope Leo XIV’s earlier appeals for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. During his inaugural Regina Coeli address, he urged humanitarian aid access and emphatically declared, 'Never again to war!'

Pope Leo XIV, formerly Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, assumed the papacy on May 8, following the passing of Pope Francis.

His inauguration mass, scheduled for May 28, will mark the formal commencement of his leadership and is expected to draw international dignitaries, including Reza Salehi-Amiri, Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, who will represent the country at the ceremony.

The pontiff, who holds dual U.S. and Peruvian citizenship, has prioritized themes of interreligious dialogue and social justice, issues resonant with Iran’s diplomatic agenda.

In his address to diplomats, the Pope emphasized three pillars of his mission: peace, justice, and truth.

He described peace as “an active and demanding gift,” requiring humility and dialogue, while urging governments to address global inequalities and invest in families as the foundation of society.