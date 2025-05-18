Tehran, Jakarta begin talks on overseas farming cooperation

TEHRAN – Iran and Indonesia have launched initial discussions on joint overseas farming projects, according to a member of Iran’s parliamentary delegation at the 19th Islamic Inter-Parliamentary Conference.

Speaking to IRNA on Saturday, Mohammad Hossein Mohammadi said the Iranian delegation held side talks during the conference aimed at expanding cooperation with Indonesia and other Asian countries in the field of agricultural development, particularly overseas cultivation.

Mohammadi, a member of Iran's Parliament Judiciary and Legal Affairs Committee, highlighted recent meetings between Mohsen Zanganeh, head of the Iran-Indonesia Parliamentary Friendship Group, and representatives from Indonesia's Chamber of Commerce and Ministry of Agriculture. He said these talks focused on exploring the potential for Iran to invest in farmland abroad.

“Initial negotiations have taken place, and further consultations with relevant authorities are scheduled. If both sides reach an agreement, the necessary steps will be pursued at higher levels,” Mohammadi said.

Reflecting on the broader impact of the Islamic Inter-Parliamentary Conference, Mohammadi emphasized its role in strengthening cultural, social, and economic unity among Muslim nations. “With Muslims making up one-fourth of the world’s population, such gatherings can foster stronger cohesion among Islamic countries,” he said.

He added that while many non-Muslim governments align their interests with major global powers, closer ties between Muslim populations could eventually influence their governments to shift policy direction.

On the economic front, Mohammadi underlined the potential of greater cooperation among Muslim countries, particularly in technology. “If Islamic nations adopt a unified approach, they can help solve many of each other’s problems. Iran, for example, can play a key role in exporting advanced technology and high-tech industries to fellow Muslim countries,” he said.

