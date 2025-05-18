18th Resistance International Film Festival kicks off in Tehran 

TEHRAN – The opening ceremony of the 18th Resistance International Film Festival took place on Saturday at the Persian Gulf Hall of the Sacred Defense Museum in Tehran.

The ceremony was attended by a number of military officials, cultural figures, and artists, Mehr reported.

During the opening ceremony, the festival’s secretary Jalal Ghaffari addressed the attendees, emphasizing the festival’s expanded focus on the content and form of resistance cinema since last year.

He highlighted the importance of continuity between content and form in resistance films, aligning with the directives of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to promote the resistance discourse globally through cinema.

“Our current festival theme echoes the justice for the brave people of Gaza, and we are committed to confronting this discourse openly through film.” Ghaffari stated.

The festival now features over three times the number of valuable entries compared to previous years, underscoring its growing influence, he added.

According to the directives of the Leader, in the emerging world order, Iran can hold a special position by proposing the theory of resistance, he said and added: “In this context, the relationship between resistance and cinema must be given particular attention.”

Reflecting on technological advancements, Ghaffari mentioned that over 5,000 works have been submitted to the festival’s portal this year.

A special highlight is the innovative use of artificial intelligence in film production, with around 400 entries exploring this cutting-edge domain, he mentioned.

Furthermore, the festival has been granted Category A Artistic status by the Iran's National Elites Foundation, enabling young filmmakers under 30 to join as permanent members, he stated.

Additionally, regional screenings have been organized in over 20 provinces, broadening the festival’s reach, he concluded.

For his part, Brigadier General Gholamreza Soleimani, head of the Basij Volunteer forces, paid tribute to martyrs on the eve of the anniversary of the martyrdom of the President Ebrahim Raisi.

He underscored the ongoing resistance of the Palestinian people, who have endured 65 major massacres by Zionist groups over recent years, and noted that following the Al-Aqsa Storm operation, nearly 60,000 people were martyred.

He highlighted the historical context of colonial manipulation, noting how Britain and the Ottoman Empire partitioned the region, leaving Palestine under British control with a Jewish mandate.

Soleimani emphasized, “The occupation of Palestinian land and displacement of its people are monumental injustices. Iran’s resilient stance today is rooted in historical resistance. Cinema plays a vital role in echoing the suffering of Palestinians and must serve as a cultural front against Zionism.”

He further asserted that resistance cinema must be a voice for the oppressed, portraying their plight and struggles. “This festival is not merely an artistic event but a cultural front to strengthen the global resistance discourse against Zionism,” Soleimani concluded.

Moreover, renowned figures including film producer Mohammadreza Sharafeddin, director Homayoun Asadian, actress Zhaleh Sameti, poet Mehdi Faraji, and filmmaker Ruhollah Sohrabi were introduced as main competition judges for the “Martyr Qassem Soleimani” section.

Back in March, the festival secretary announced that this year's festival aims to transcend geographical boundaries in resistance cinema, offering a fresh perspective and transforming it into a powerful tool for cultural and media diplomacy.

He also noted that the festival has become one of the most important cinematic events in the region in the areas of resistance and justice-seeking in recent years. “This year’s edition, with a broader approach and a deeper insight into regional and global developments, aims to convey the message of resistance, justice, and the pursuit of truth to the world through cinema.”

The festival's secretariat has received more than 6,000 works from 50 countries in various categories of documentary, fiction, and animation, he explained.

Additionally, in the humanities category, more than 460 works, including books, articles, and research related to humanities and resistance cinema, have been submitted, he mentioned.

“The main theme of this festival is the oppressed, Palestine, Gaza, and the voices of those who are less heard in cinema. This is the unique feature of the Resistance Film Festival,” he stated.

This year’s edition also has a new award, the Morteza Badge. The prestigious award aims to recognize documentarians whose works resonate deeply with the ideologies of the legendary Martyr Seyyed Morteza Avini, known as the master of martyred writers.

The Association of the Revolution and Sacred Defense Cinema and the Revayat Foundation organize Resistance International Film Festival annually.

The 18th International Resistance Film Festival, which will run until May 24, is a vital platform for the promotion and dissemination of cinematic works that embody the spirit of resistance against injustice, oppression, and inequality.

This year's festival promises to be an unforgettable experience, as it seeks to honor the principles of resistance and promote the freedom of thought and expression.

SAB/