Araghchi warns 'unrealistic' demands from U.S. could derail nuclear talks

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned on Sunday that unrealistic expectations could derail ongoing indirect negotiations with the United States, emphasizing that uranium enrichment is a non-negotiable right of the Iranian people.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the first day of the Tehran Dialogue Forum, Araghchi said, “We are continuing our discussions with Europe. The more mutual understanding we build, the better. We want Europe to play its part, though they have unfortunately weakened their own role.”

He stressed that uranium enrichment in Iran is not something that can be halted. “It is a legitimate right, a major scientific achievement of the Iranian nation. It came at a high cost, including the lives of our nuclear scientists. No one can expect us to relinquish that.”

“Any negotiations that fail to accept this principle are doomed to fail,” he added. “However, if the aim is to ensure Iran does not pursue nuclear weapons, that goal is entirely achievable.”

Araghchi’s comments come amid heightened diplomatic friction over nuclear negotiations. Steve Witkoff, the U.S. Special Envoy to West Asia under the Trump administration, recently stated, “We cannot allow Iran to have even 1% domestic uranium enrichment. We have sent them an official written proposal, without trying to be disrespectful.”

He further emphasized that “from our point of view, the agreement should include zero uranium enrichment for Iran – this is a clear red line for the Trump administration.”

Iran has held four rounds of indirect talks with the U.S. on the issue of its peaceful nuclear program, with both sides describing the Omani-brokered negotiations as positive.