‘IRISL shipped 27m tons of goods in past year despite sanctions’

TEHRAN – The Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) transported 27 million tons of cargo last year, continuing its operations despite Western sanctions, according to the company’s Head Mohammad-Reza Modarres Khiabani.

Speaking at a press briefing hosted by the Tehran Stock Exchange on Sunday, Khiabani highlighted IRISL’s strategic role in Iran’s economy and its frontline position in confronting international sanctions.

“IRISL has been listed on the stock market since 2008, with its main shareholders being pension funds,” he said, adding that the company’s fleet has a total capacity of 5.0 million deadweight tons (DWT).

While primarily engaged in maritime transport, IRISL also operates in rail and road logistics, although its non-maritime units are not solely dedicated to supporting sea transport.

Khiabani stated that IRISL ranks first in the region and 18th globally in cargo transportation. Its fleet is active in the Caspian Sea as well as southern Iranian ports, and also provides support, operational, and logistical services.

He noted that the company has a significant footprint in training seafarers, with 70 percent of the country's maritime workforce having been educated through IRISL’s training institute.

"Except for 24 emergency personnel, all our staff are Iranian," he said, pointing out a sharp decline in the number of foreign workers from 670 in 2019 to nearly zero today.

Highlighting a milestone amid sanctions, Khiabani recalled IRISL’s 2019 mission to transport Iranian gasoline to Venezuela using two tankers—a move praised by Iran’s Supreme Leader.

He also criticized the latest wave of sanctions, imposed last year by the European Union and the United Kingdom, calling them unjust measures targeting IRISL’s fleet.

EF/