ICCIMA urges approval of CFT to facilitate exit from FATF blacklist

TEHRAN - The Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA) on Sunday called on the Expediency Council to approve the Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) bill, saying the move would pave the way for Iran’s full removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) blacklist.

Speaking at the opening of the Chamber’s Board of Representatives meeting, Samad Hassanzadeh praised the recent approval of Iran’s accession to the Palermo Convention and urged continued progress in aligning with FATF standards.

“We expect the Expediency Council to prioritize the approval of the CFT, which will create the necessary conditions for Iran’s complete removal from the FATF blacklist,” Hassanzadeh said.

He stressed that full cooperation with FATF, even under ongoing sanctions, could lead to significant gains in facilitating trade relations and reducing transaction costs.

Hassanzadeh also addressed the recent explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port, noting that the private sector suffered serious damages. He called for the establishment of a compensation committee involving private sector representatives, senior government officials, and members of parliament to address the losses.

EF/