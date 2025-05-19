Tabiat lose to Al Riyadi in 2025 WASL final

TEHRAN – Iranian basketball team Tabiat lost to Lebanon’s Al Riyadi 104-77 in the 2025 FIBA West Asia Super League (WASL) final Sunday night.

As usual, Wael Arakji led the way in the victory with 28 points and 6 assists, scoring 12 of his output in the opening frame alone to help his side overcome a tepid start and seize control for good.

Marcus Georges-Hunt was also crucial in the win with 24 points and 5 rebounds as his chase for the WASL championship finally came to an end after falling short with Kuwait Club in the last two seasons.

Tabiat, on the other hand, was led by center Ivan Buva with 15 points and 5 rebounds as they could only for a runner-up finish - nonetheless the highest finish for an Iranian team by far in WASL.

Sina Vahedi made 14 points. Amir Gholizadeh scored 12, while Perry Petty and Arman Zangeneh added 11 each.

Al Riyadi and Tabiat will now turn their attention to the BCL Asia 2025 in June 9-15 as the WASL representatives, with the former coming in looking for a repeat in the highest club competition in the continent.