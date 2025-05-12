Tabiat power past Qadsia in FIBA WASL Final 8

TEHRAN - Stedmon Lemon rewrote the FIBA WASL Final 8 history books in leading Tabiat past Qadsia, 112-85, for a stupendous start to their campaign Sunday night at the Stade Nouhad Naufal.

The American winger erupted for 45 points. resetting the competition's record for most points in a game which was previously held by Markell Johnson when he had 42 to lead Astana past Manama, 122-117, last year.

All in all, the 32-year-old shot an excellent 17-of-22 from the floor, including a 4-of-6 clip from three, and also collected 6 rebounds, 8 assists, and 4 steals to finish with an efficiency of 52 - a record in itself.

The team also drew a stellar showing from lead playmaker Sina Vahedi, who registered 31 points on 11-of-17 shooting from the floor, 5 rebounds, and 10 assists, plus a steal to net an efficiency of 40.

Ivan Buva was the only other double-digit scorer with 14 points in the triumph.

Tabiat will look to finish the group stage unbeaten - and more importantly reach the Semi-Finals - when they take on WASL-Persian Gulf League champions Shabab Al Ahli on Thursday.

Sek Henry, meanwhile, had 24 points to lead Qadsia, who lost big man Chinemelu Elonu at the 7:12-mark of the third after suffering an apparent leg injury, never to return. He exited with 21 points to his name.