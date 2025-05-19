National No-Tobacco Day to be observed

TEHRAN –The National No-Tobacco Day is scheduled to be held in the country from May 24 to 30.

The week will be observed under the theme ‘revealing tobacco industry's tricks for a tobacco-free generation’.

Each day of the week will focus on a specific subject.

Saturday, May 24, ‘determination, will, and public participation; victory over tobacco industry’s tricks’

Sunday, May 25, ‘culture, art, and media: exposing tobacco industry’s tricks’

Monday, May 26, ‘education, and family health literacy; understanding tobacco industry’s tricks’

Tuesday, May 27, ‘committed and law-abiding professions; reducing tobacco products’ appeal and smuggling’

Wednesday, May 28, ‘preventive law: preventing prestigious/appealing tobacco advertising’

Thursday, May 29, ‘sport, healthy recreational activities: defeating tobacco industry’s tricks’

Friday, May 30, ‘faith-based teachings; protection against tobacco industry tricks’

On this occasion, a national tobacco prevention program will be launched in some 40 regions of the country. Co-organized by the Ministry of Education and Anti-Tobacco Association, the program will mainly focus on training and raising awareness among students, parents, educators, and the local communities, Mehr news agency reported.

The program will initially start at the schools in the upcoming academic year. It will expand to neighborhoods and then urban communities. Having completed training courses, students will become active tobacco prevention ambassadors in the community.

Other ministries and organizations such as Health Ministry, Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, Sports Ministry, Interior Ministry, and municipalities support the program.

World No-Tobacco Day is celebrated on May 31. In 1987, the Member States of the World Health Organization created World No Tobacco Day to draw global attention to the tobacco epidemic and the preventable death and disease it causes.

The yearly celebration informs the public on the dangers of using tobacco, the business practices of tobacco companies, what World Health Organization (WHO) is doing to fight the tobacco epidemic, and what people around the world can do to claim their right to health and healthy living and to protect future generations.

World No-Tobacco Day 2025 will be observed focusing on the theme of ‘Exposing lies, protecting lives: Unmask the appeal of tobacco and nicotine products’.

Every day, tobacco and nicotine industries use carefully engineered products and deceptive tactics to hook a new generation of users and keep existing ones.

Tobacco and nicotine industries use insidious strategies to make their harmful products appealing, especially to young people.

Manipulative product designs, attractive flavours, and glamourized marketing create a false sense of security and evoke desirability. The illusion needs to be broken.

Removing the appeal of these products through stricter regulations is essential to protecting current and future generations from harm.

MT/MG