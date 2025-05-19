Tehran museum to host workshop on AI and content creation in museums

TEHRAN - In celebration of International Museum Day, Iran’s National Museum of Science and Technology will host a two-day collaborative workshop titled “Artificial Intelligence and Content Creation in Museums” on May 20 and 21 (30–31 Ordibehesht), in partnership with ICOM Iran.

According to the museum, the workshop aims to explore the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in enhancing content creation for museums and cultural institutions. It will feature both theoretical lectures and practical sessions and will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the museum’s conference hall.

The event is intended to help provide a platform for museum professionals, technologists, educators, and cultural practitioners to discuss AI-driven content solutions and the integration of emerging technologies into the museum experience.

Notable speakers in the theoretical section include: Dr. Younes Shokrkhah, faculty member at the University of Tehran, Mir Seyyed Ahmad Mohit-Tabatabaei, President of ICOM Iran, among others.

According to organizers, the workshop is designed for those interested in museum design and management, AI and emerging technologies, informal and experiential education, youth engagement, and interdisciplinary cultural-tech innovation.

