Stolen artifacts from Shah Nematollah Vali Museum recovered, main suspect arrested

TEHRAN - Iranian authorities have announced the successful recovery of several stolen artifacts, including rare handwritten copies of the holy Quran, from the Shah Nematollah Vali Museum in Mahan, Kerman province.

The main suspect in the high-profile theft has been identified and apprehended by Iranian police, according to an official statement by Iran’s Endowments and Charity Affairs Organization (Awqaf).

The stolen items, described as invaluable historical objects and manuscripts—including pieces from the famed Mahan Treasure—had been taken from the museum located within the Shah Nematollah Vali Shrine complex. Following an urgent order from the head of the Endowments Organization and close coordination with police and judicial authorities, the case was pursued as a high-priority security matter.

“The stolen items have now been recovered and returned to the museum thanks to ongoing judicial and intelligence efforts,” the organization confirmed in a press release.

Earlier, the Mahan Public Prosecutor had declared the case was being handled with special urgency by Iran’s judiciary and security forces.

The Shah Nematollah Vali Shrine, home to the tomb of the 15th-century Iranian mystic and poet, is one of the most treasured historical landmarks in Kerman province. Originally constructed in 1436, the shrine has seen numerous architectural additions under successive dynasties and remains a revered pilgrimage site.

