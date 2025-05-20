Iran discusses expanding health ties with Switzerland, Saudi Arabia

TEHRAN – Holding separate meetings with his Swiss and Saudi counterparts, Health Minister Mohammad-Reza Zafarqandi has discussed the potential of expanding cooperation in the health sector with the two countries.

The officials met on the sidelines of the 78th World Health Assembly (WHA), which started on May 19 and will run until June 27 in Geneva, Switzerland.

In a meeting with Swiss Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider, the two sides explored avenues for enhancing collaborations, particularly focusing on the third joint economic committee meeting, which is scheduled to be held in Tehran on September 16. Zafarqandi highlighted the high capacities of the two countries and proposed utilizing joint expertise in different health sectors.

Referring to measures taken for supporting Swiss factories operating in the country, the official said a special working group has been set up to facilitate the activities of Swiss companies, including Roche, Nestle, Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, and Strauman in the healthcare sector. It has also played an important role in removing obstacles and following up on their issues, he added.

Baume-Schneider, for her part, said ‘hosting World Health Organization (WHO), Switzerland is trying to enhance cooperation with the organization as well as other member states. The world is changing, and we are seeking reforms to keep up with these changes.”

Lauding Iran’s efforts in dealing with drug abuse, the official said that required plans are underway to hold a joint economic committee meeting.

The Iranian official also met Saudi Arabia's Health Minister Fahad bin Abdurrahman Al-Jalajel. During the meeting, the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to expand health diplomacy.

The MOU is expected to strengthen joint efforts in global health security, Hajj and Umrah, smart hospitals, and training specialized human resources, Al-Jalajel noted.

Referring to the Hajj pilgrimage, Zafarqandi said there is good cooperation between the two countries, currently. Highlighting Iran’s high capabilities in primary healthcare, healthcare networks, specialized medical services, medicine and medical equipment, and medical education, Zafarqandi expressed optimism that the two countries will further deepen ties in the health and treatment fields.

78th World Health Assembly

Focusing on the 2025 theme ‘One World for Health’, WHA78 will bring together high-level country representatives to address health challenges. This year’s gathering comes at a pivotal moment for global health, as Member States confront emerging threats and major shifts in the landscape for global health and international development.

This year’s theme underscores the World Health Organization’s (WHO) enduring commitment to solidarity and equity, highlighting that even in unprecedented times, everyone, everywhere, should have an equal chance to live a healthy life.

During the meeting, participants will discuss and reflect on current and future priorities and challenges facing global health as per related documents, as well as the member states will declare their ideas about each document, IRNA quoted Alireza Biglari, an official with the health ministry, as saying.

Zafarqandi will present a statement on 35 specific documents related to the country’s health system; these include 29 documents on general health activities, and six focus on the activities of different departments, and international cooperation, the official noted.

Moreover, other topics such as the budget and financial issues, the membership status of the member states, auditing, and issues raised in the executive board session of the WHO will be reviewed by specialized committees.

In the 78th WHA, a total of 56 topics will be discussed in the form of documents, Biglari stated.

On the sidelines of the WHA, the health minister plans to hold meetings with his counterparts from Switzerland, Italy, Qatar, Oman, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, India, Cuba, and the WHO director for the Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office (EMRO) to expand ties.

