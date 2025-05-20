First train of Golden Triangle of Iranian tourism arrives Yazd

TEHRAN—The First train pertaining to the Golden Triangle of Iranian tourism, including cities Isfahan, Shiraz, and Yazd, arrived in Yazd Railway Station on Tuesday.

Its passengers were welcomed by the Director General of Iran Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department, and other Yazd officials.

Seyyed Reza Sadat-Hosseini, Director General of Yazd Railways, told IRNA that coordination has been made for tourists and passengers of this train to visit Yazd historical sites such as Amir Chakhmaq Square, Yazd Jameh Mosque and Dowlatabad Garden.

The train was expected to leave Yazd on Tuesday night for the destinations of Shiraz and then Isfahan, he predicted.

He added that the five-day tour has been planned with an aim to promote the tourism industry and introduce the rich attractions of these three cities.

The passengers visit the historical and cultural attractions of Yazd, Shiraz, and Isfahan and become familiar with the rich culture of civilization of these cities, he said.

The “Golden Triangle” tourism agreement, originally signed in 2016, has been revived by the governors-general of the Iranian provinces of Isfahan, Fars, and Yazd.

The renewed agreement aims to strengthen cooperation among these historically rich regions to boost domestic tourism and attract international travelers. Moreover, it plans to enhance infrastructure to improve accessibility on each side of the triangle.



AM