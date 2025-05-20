LONDON - Trump's visit to the Middle East concluded with astronomical investment commitments—estimated at between $3-$4 trillion—primarily from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE. These deals, sealed in grand ceremonial events, reflect what can be described as unprecedented, extraordinary displays of political submission, more than Trump could have dreamed of.

Given that the U.S. GDP stands at approximately $27 trillion, these agreements represent nearly 15% of that figure, showcasing Trump’s business-centric approach: aggressively securing lucrative deals to reinforce America's economic standing.

Trump sees himself not just as a national leader but as a global figurehead. His vision for America involves reasserting its dominance through economic leverage. This is evident in his strategy of raising tariffs to incentivize domestic manufacturing, thereby reducing reliance on imports.

A weaker dollar, something Trump has favored, boosts the competitiveness of U.S. exports globally, aligning with his goal of positioning America as a leading exporter. He believes that without a solid economic foundation, U.S. global influence is unsustainable—particularly considering China's rise. For Trump, economic strength must underpin America's geopolitical power.

During the trip, major deals involving Boeing aircraft, U.S. defense systems, and technology agreements were struck. These moves are designed to stimulate the domestic defense industry, create thousands of jobs, and re-establish America as a manufacturing hub. Trump's visit to the U.S. airbase in Al-Udeid, Qatar, reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining military installations only in strategically critical locations as a foreign military strategy.

Trump was opposed to expansive funding for NGOs or covert operations often associated with the deep state, slashing USAID when he first came to office. Trump’s "America First" slogan translates into prioritizing internal economic strength while leveraging global influence by imposing orders.

In a controversial move, Trump also met with de facto Syrian president Al-Sharaa, a figure with a history tied to Al-Qaeda, whom the American deep state claimed was on their side in Syria. The overthrow of Assad came from the deep state before Trump came to power, so he would not withdraw from the region while Syria remained within the resistance axis.

Although Trump has previously condemned such groups on the terrorism list, he appeared to overlook Al-Sharaa’s past, in addition to having assumed power without elections and established a parliament outside any legal framework.

The meeting comes in the context of the ultimate submission and fulfillment of American demands. Al-Sharaa’s leadership, in exchange, is facilitating normalization with the Israeli entity and implementing U.S. security demands. The secret services of the Israeli occupation entity were already directly involved in the interrogation of Palestinian leaders such as Talal Naji.

Trump’s engagement signals de facto recognition of a new Syrian leadership aligned with American interests. He prefers a Syrian government backed by the Persian Gulf Arab states over one influenced by Turkey. However, by the time he took office, the political outcome in Syria had already been shaped.

The most important aspect of Trump’s trip regarding Syria was to give Saudi Arabia the role of sponsoring the Syrian file, away from Qatar. Therefore, sponsorship for the Syrian file is within the balance of interests between Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and the Israeli occupation entity, with the regional leadership handed to Mohammed Bin Salman. This is in preparation for shaping the Syrian future, which is yet to be determined and can go in any direction.

Despite Saudi concerns over former Al-Qaeda groups gaining power in Syria, due to the potential threat to its own stability, the kingdom’s sponsorship underscores that these groups serve functional Western interests. The motivations of groups like Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham appear more power-driven than ideological, whether Islamic or linked to the Muslim Brotherhood.

The Syrian government today remains unstable, acting more as a tool for foreign interests than a sovereign entity. Its internal divisions, contradictory agendas, and reliance on external sponsors increase the divergences, making it unreliable and hard to control. Western sanctions are being lifted not due to a recognition of a strengthened Syria that cannot be overcome, but as a concession extracted through submission.

Trump’s Middle East tour helped clarify the Persian Gulf Arab states’ expanding regional roles and their strategic alignments. Syria’s fate is now tethered to the broader regional landscape, shaped by Saudi and Turkish influence and complicated further by the uncertain role of the Israeli occupation entity.

In the face of a strengthening Persian Gulf and weakening Israeli occupation entity in the face of its failure to achieve its goals, resistance movements are now being acknowledged as enduring actors that must be negotiated with, not ignored.

Trump has acknowledged the American defeat in the face of Yemen’s bravery, the issue of Gaza remains unsolved, and a nuclear deal has yet to be reached with Iran, despite Trump making positive indications about its potential. In essence, Trump's visit underscores a new regional order—economically driven, strategically calculated, and reflective of shifting power dynamics in West Asia.