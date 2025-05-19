Trump 0.2 in Riyadh: Oil, arms, and a shadow over Iran

Donald Trump’s recent visit to Riyadh may have been described as a business trip, but in the world of West Asia politics, symbolism often speaks louder than press releases. For many in the region, his presence in Saudi Arabia felt like the opening act of a broader geopolitical maneuver—one with potential consequences that extend far beyond the Persian Gulf.

Riyadh is not new ground for Trump. His first international visit as president in 2017 was to the Saudi capital, where he was received with fanfare and inked massive arms deals. Fast forward to 2025, and while he’s no longer in office, Trump’s return is being closely watched. It’s a reminder that he still holds influence—and that he might just be setting the stage for a political comeback.

At a time when the region is on edge—Israel’s devastating war in Gaza continues, tensions with Iran simmer, and oil markets remain volatile—Trump’s reentry into the scene introduces another variable into an already complex equation.

Energy, arms, and influence

While officially a guest at a high-profile investment forum, Trump’s informal meetings with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly delved into more strategic topics. From energy cooperation and arms deals to regional stability, these discussions suggest an attempt to rekindle the transactional alliance that defined Trump’s earlier West Asia policy.

For the Saudis, the prospect of a more predictable, deal-oriented U.S. partner could be appealing—especially amid frustrations with the Biden administration’s cautious and often contradictory approach to the region. For Trump, Saudi Arabia offers more than business opportunities; it’s a geopolitical launchpad.

Reassembling a coalition?

There are growing murmurs that Trump may be laying the groundwork for a renewed coalition akin to the Abraham Accords, this time with Riyadh more centrally involved. With normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel stalled under Biden, Trump’s approach could sidestep Palestinian concerns in favor of economic incentives and mutual security arrangements—particularly against what they see as a shared threat in Iran.

This move would undoubtedly raise alarms in Tehran. Iran has spent years building its regional alliances, from Hezbollah in Lebanon to the Ansarullah in Yemen. A U.S.-Saudi-Israeli axis could prompt Iran to double down on these partnerships or seek new ones, possibly with help from Russia or China.

Iran’s cautious watch

Iranian officials have so far refrained from direct comment on Trump’s visit. However, Iranian media outlets have portrayed the trip as a shallow PR stunt aimed at boosting Trump’s image ahead of a potential election run. Behind the scenes, though, Tehran is likely taking the visit seriously.

Memories of Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign—including the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani and the withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal—are still fresh. For Iranian policymakers, the prospect of a second Trump presidency, coupled with a reinvigorated Saudi alliance, may warrant a strategic recalibration.

Biden vs. Trump: Diverging paths

Biden’s West Asia approach has been defined by cautious diplomacy, quiet talks with Iran, and limited engagement with Persian Gulf monarchies. His administration has attempted to balance human rights concerns with strategic interests, often leaving allies like Saudi Arabia dissatisfied.

Trump, by contrast, is unapologetically transactional. He prizes loyalty and favors big, headline-making deals. His return to the scene could appeal to regional actors who prioritize security guarantees and economic partnerships over lectures on governance.

West Asia is already navigating multiple flashpoints: the war in Gaza, simmering unrest in the West Bank, maritime operations in the Red Sea, and ongoing tensions in Syria and Iraq. Trump’s sudden presence in Riyadh adds another layer to this volatile mix.

For Iran, it may feel like the early rumblings of a revived containment strategy. For Israel, it could signal the return of a U.S. partner willing to give it a freer hand. And for Saudi Arabia, it’s a chance to hedge bets in an uncertain global environment.

Was Trump’s visit merely symbolic, or does it signal a deeper strategy in motion? The answer likely lies somewhere in between. What’s clear is that Trump still knows how to shift the conversation—and that in West Asia, even a short visit can cast a long shadow.

As Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the wider region brace for what’s next, one thing is certain: Trump is back in the Persian Gulf, and the geopolitical chessboard could be shifting once again.