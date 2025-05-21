US will put weapons in space as part of ‘Golden Dome’ plan
May 21, 2025 - 22:42
United States President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth have laid out their clearest plan yet for the “Golden Dome” missile defense program, which would include putting weapons in space for the first time, Al Jazeera reported.
Speaking from the White House on Tuesday, Trump said he had “officially selected an architecture” for the system, designed to take down “hypersonic missiles, ballistic missiles and advanced cruise missiles”.
Leave a Comment