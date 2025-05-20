Ties with Iran good, will get even better, Turkmenistan’s FM tells Tehran Times

TEHRAN – Turkmenistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rashid Meredov, said in remarks to the Tehran Times that Tehran and Ashgabat are working on concrete steps to implement cooperation agreements signed in recent years.

“Our ties with our Iranian brothers are very close and cordial. Both sides are also keen to further strengthen this relationship,” the top diplomat explained on Monday, on the sidelines of the Tehran Dialogue Forum (TDF) and after a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi.

“This morning, I took part in a joint economic commission. A lot more will be done to elevate cooperation and coordination in the fields of energy, transfer, and culture. We keep in close contact with Iran and see a very bright future for the two countries.”

