Iran, symbol of cultural diversity, peaceful coexistence

TEHRAN—Islamic Republic of Iran, which boasts tens of registered cultural elements, seeks to bring the rich and diverse voice of its nation to the world, Human Rights Headquarters declared.

May 21 has been designated as World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development by UNESCO with an aim to improve intercultural understanding, promote respect for differences, and strengthen dialogue among nations, Mehr news agency wrote.

Iran, a leading model in strengthening intercultural dialogue, emphasizes the high value of cultural diversity as a human and civilizational asset.

Iran is a nation with thousands of years of history in which various cultures, customs and lifestyles have had a peaceful coexistence.

The country’s cultural heritage, both tangible and intangible, not only is the symbol of beauty and art, but also carries deep concepts of morality, rationality, peace-seeking, and respect for others. From Nowruz to maqami music, naqqali, carpet weaving, religious rituals, and local languages, each expresses a part of the common spirit of Iranians and their connection with other ethnic groups and nations.

In a world where 89 percent of conflicts occur in countries with weak intercultural dialogue, in a world where tensions, extremism, and injustices often stem from ignoring cultural diversity and difference, intercultural dialogue is not just a choice, but a necessity for global peace, sustainable development, and mutual understanding among nations. Iran loudly proclaims: “Cultural diversity is a national asset and a guarantee of lasting peace.”

Just as UNESCO considers culture a “global public good” Iran, with dozens of cultural elements registered on the UNESCO World Heritage List and relying on a humanistic and ethical discourse, has always supported cultural exchange, multilateralism, and international cooperation in the field of culture and strives to make the rich and diverse voice of its nation heard by the world.

Cultural diversity is not a threat; it is an opportunity for dialogue, synergy, peaceful coexistence, and building a world based on respect, justice, and human dignity.

On this day, UNESCO calls on everyone to honor cultural diversity, through which we can create the intellectual and moral solidarity of humanity.

KD

