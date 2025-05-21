“Servants of the Nation" exhibition inaugurated in Tehran 

TEHRAN – An exhibition of poster and typography on the occasion of the first anniversary of the martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions was inaugurated at the Aali Gallery of Tehran's Art Bureau on Tuesday.

Entitled “Servants of the Nation", the exhibit displays works by a number of Iranian artists including Behnam Shirmohammadi, Hassan Jafarinia, Mehdi Qanavati, Seyyed Mohammadreza Miri, Sadeq Sanei, Leila Teimourinajd and Marzieh Ranjbar among others.

The exhibition is a result of a nationwide campaign called "Revolutionary Poster Movement" which was launched last year to pay tribute to the martyrs. Many artists have contributed to this initiative.

President Ebrahim Raisi was returning from a ceremony to officially open a new dam on the border between Iran and Azerbaijan on May 19, 2024 when his helicopter crashed in Varzaqan, northwestern Iran.

The tragic incident claimed the lives of not only the President but also Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, former governor of East Azarbaijan Province Malek Rahmati, and former Friday prayer leader of Tabriz Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem and several high-ranking provincial officials, who were among those on board.

The accident was caused by dense fog that severely limited visibility in the region, leading to a fatal crash. The incident shocked the nation and resulted in the loss of several key figures who played significant roles in Iran’s political and religious spheres.

The loss of life has sent a wave of grief across Iran, with many government officials and ordinary citizens alike paying tribute to the victims of the crash.

