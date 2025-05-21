Iran rejects ‘baseless’ claims of violating Yemen arms embargo, calls for cooperation at UN

Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir-Saeid Iravani, firmly denied allegations that Tehran violated the UN arms embargo on Yemen, calling the accusations "entirely baseless" and politically motivated.

Speaking at a UN Security Council open debate on maritime security, Iravani emphasized Iran’s commitment to international law while condemning West’s unilateral sanctions and foreign military interventions as destabilizing factors.

Iravani began by congratulating Greece on its Security Council presidency and stressed the importance of maritime security for global trade and stability. However, he warned that piracy, organized crime, and cyberattacks—alongside "unilateral coercive measures" and the politicization of navigation rights—pose serious threats.

"As a major coastal nation bordering the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, Iran has long contributed to the safety of the Strait of Hormuz," he stated, highlighting Iran’s role in securing key waterways like the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Indian Ocean.

The ambassador criticized U.S. extraterritorial sanctions for disrupting legitimate trade, including the unlawful seizure of Iranian oil cargo, which he noted violates international law. "Enduring maritime stability requires inclusive regional cooperation—not unilateral pressure," he argued.

Iravani dismissed claims by the U.S. and Israel that Iran breached UN resolutions on Yemen, calling them a distraction from the real causes of regional instability. "The allegation that Iran is violating the UN arms embargo on Yemen is entirely unfounded," he declared. "Resolution 2216 has been misused by the U.S. to justify unlawful measures beyond the Council’s mandate."

He pointed out that the situation in the Red Sea is a direct result of Israel’s ongoing atrocities in Gaza and its "aggression and occupation," backed by the U.S. "The Security Council must address these root causes, not be misled by disinformation," he urged.

Iran, he affirmed, remains dedicated to upholding international maritime law and working with partners to ensure open and secure sea lanes—"governed by the rule of law, not force."

The Ansarullah Resistance movement in Yemen, which governs large swathes of the Arab country, has been carrying out anti-Israeli operations in the Red Sea in order to compel the regime to allow food and water into the besieged Gaza Strip, where over 60,000 people have been killed by Israeli attacks since October 2023. The United Nations said on Tuesday that over 14,000 children could die in the enclave if aid is not brought in immediately.

