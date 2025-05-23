Tehran urges ECO members to share water efficiency expertise to tackle regional crises

TEHRAN - Iran’s Agriculture Minister Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh, has called on member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) to exchange experiences and strategies to boost water resource efficiency amid growing regional challenges such as climate change and water scarcity.

According to IRIB, Nouri made the remarks during a meeting in Tehran with ECO’s newly appointed Secretary General Asad Majid Khan. He said the organization, as an established regional cooperation body, is well-positioned to help address shared crises through multilateral engagement.

“Today, countries across our region are seeking joint solutions to collective challenges like climate change and water shortages,” Nouri stated. “ECO can play a significant role in facilitating this dialogue and action.”

Nouri underscored the importance of continued agricultural and food cooperation among ECO members, noting that food security has become a global concern. “The use of food as a pressure tool, as seen in Gaza through inhumane practices by the Zionist regime, highlights the critical importance of food security,” he said.

Given the geographic proximity of ECO members, Nouri stressed the value of sharing practical, efficient experiences to address mutual problems. He also announced that Iran will host the 2025 ECO Agriculture Ministers’ Summit, which will focus on food security mechanisms and easing the exchange and production of agricultural goods.

ECO Secretary General Asad Majid Khan described Iran as an “inseparable member and host” of the organization and thanked Tehran for its consistent support.

“Agriculture is one of ECO’s key priorities,” Khan said. “While our member states have vast agricultural potential, they also face serious climate and water-related challenges. Food security remains a top concern across the region.”

He cited Iran’s regional engagement as a model and emphasized ECO’s role in coordinating efforts among neighbors. “President [Masoud] Pezeshkian has made it clear that Iran is eager to cooperate with its neighbors, and ECO can serve as a vital platform for this regional collaboration,” Khan said.

Calling for broader inter-ministerial participation beyond foreign ministries, Khan stressed the need for all relevant government bodies to engage in ECO’s cooperative agenda.

He welcomed Iran’s hosting of the 2025 summit and urged that unresolved issues—including veterinary standards, seed agreements, agricultural insurance frameworks, and meteorological cooperation—be finalized. He also proposed that the use of artificial intelligence for disaster forecasting and management be added to the summit’s agenda.

EF/MA