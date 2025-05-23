WHO ready to support Iran in providing healthcare to refugees

TEHRAN – Recognizing the heavy burden imposed by Afghan refugees on Iran's health system, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), has announced readiness to support the country despite the organization’s limited budget.

Adhanom Ghebreyesus commended Iran’s measures in the health sector, as well as the country’s efforts in providing health services to refugees, underscoring Iran’s achievements in the primary healthcare system as a role model in the region, Mehr news agency reported.

The official made the remarks in a meeting held on the sidelines of the 78th World Health Assembly (WHA), with Health Minister Mohammad-Reza Zafarqandi.

Zafarqandi, for his part, elaborated on the country’s health indicators. Referring to over 4.5 million refugees residing in Iran, the official underscored the significance of boosting cooperation with the WHO.

An Iranian delegation headed by Zafarqandi is participating in the 78th WHA, which is being held from May 19 to June 27 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Focusing on the 2025 theme ‘One World for Health’, WHA78 has brought together high-level country representatives to address health challenges. This year’s gathering comes at a pivotal moment for global health, as Member States confront emerging threats and major shifts in the landscape for global health and international development.

This year’s theme underscores the World Health Organization’s (WHO) enduring commitment to solidarity and equity, highlighting that even in unprecedented times, everyone, everywhere, should have an equal chance to live a healthy life.

During the meeting, participants will discuss and reflect on current and future priorities and challenges facing global health as per related documents, as well as the member states will declare their ideas about each document, IRNA quoted Alireza Biglari, an official with the health ministry, as saying.

Zafarqandi will present a statement on 35 specific documents related to the country’s health system; these include 29 documents on general health activities, and six focus on the activities of different departments, and international cooperation, the official noted.

Moreover, other topics such as the budget and financial issues, the membership status of the member states, auditing, and issues raised in the executive board session of the WHO will be reviewed by specialized committees.

In the 78th WHA, a total of 56 topics will be discussed in the form of documents, Biglari stated.

On the sidelines of the WHA, the health minister plans to hold meetings with his counterparts from Switzerland, Italy, Qatar, Oman, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, India, Cuba, and the WHO director for the Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office (EMRO).

MT/MG