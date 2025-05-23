Heyran Tourism Village holds borage festival

TEHRAN—Astara’s herbal plants festival with focus on borage, known as Gol-e Gavzaban in Persian language, was held at Heyran Tourism Village in Astara border city, northwest of Gilan province on Thursday.

Numerous medicinal plants such as nettle, wild oregano, borage, angelica, thyme, mint, yarrow, chamomile, marshmallow, raspberry, and dozens of other species have been identified in plain and mountainous areas and are used by people. The borage, as the most widely used natural plant with the widest habitat, is considered part of the vegetation identity of Astara city.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Seyyed Saeed Mirqorbani, central governor of Astara, told ISNA that Astara is a region full of tourism attractions in ecotourism and cultural fields.

On visit of domestic and foreign tourists to Astara, he said Heyran heights boasts tens of species of herbal plants which should be introduced to tourists visiting Astara.

He also said that the festival seeks to introduce the potential cultural capacities and climatic diversity of the region and take steps in promoting tourism of Astara.

Mirqorbani added that event also aims to pave the grounds for production, exports, and packaging industries of borage plant and fill the leisure time of tourists.

Borage harvest starts since early May in mountainous villages of Astara.

Also, a handicrafts fair putting on display local kilims and handwoven products, souvenirs and local cuisines was held on the sidelines of the festival.

Borage is one of the medicinal herbs commonly used in Iran. The plant has been widely used in traditional medicine in Iran since ancient times for its effect on strengthening the heart and nerves.

KD

