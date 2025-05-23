What’s in Tehran art galleries

A collection of paintings by Ali Akbar Sadeqi is on view in an exhibition at Iranshahr Gallery. The exhibit named “Holy Demons” will run until June 10 at the gallery that can be found at 69 Sepand St., off Karim Khan Ave.

Painting

* An exhibition of paintings by Farshid Parsikia is currently on view in an exhibition at Dena Gallery.

The exhibition titled “Filicide” will run until June 13 at the gallery that can be found at 4 Sussan Alley off Qarani St.

* Sharif Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Saranj.

The exhibit entitled “Remembrance of Absence” will be running until June 13 at the gallery that can be found at 11 Mahruzadeh Alley, Shariati Ave. near Quds Square.

* Paintings by a group of artists including Nami Potgar, Mohammad Ehsai, Sadeq Tabrizi Reza Alizadeh, Ali Golestane, and several others are currently on view in an exhibition at Liam Gallery.

The exhibit named “Spring Show” runs until June 2 at the gallery located at No. 118, Fathi Shaqaqi St. near Salmas Square.

* White Line Gallery is displaying paintings by Hassan-Ali Jahanshahi Afshar in an exhibition named “Birth”.

The exhibit will be running until June 2 at the gallery located at 22 Parvin Alley, off Jame Jam St. off Vali-e Asr Ave.

* Paintings by Sara Goudarzi are on display in an exhibition at Idea Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until May 28 at the gallery located at 26, 18th St. off Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Shamis Gallery is showcasing paintings by Rana Shakeri and Mohammad Javad Shiri in an exhibition.

The exhibit named “The Things We Keep” will run until June 6 at the gallery located at 8 Daniali St., Andarzgu Blvd. in the Farmanieh neighborhood.

* Nian Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Mahmoud Kazemian.

The exhibition entitled “In the Midst of Being” will be running until June 6 at the gallery located at 5 Abhari Alley, Vafai St. off Tur St. off South Mofatteh St.

* An exhibition of paintings by Hamideh Momenzadeh is underway at Seyhoun Gallery.

The exhibit named “Mantra” will run until June 4 at the gallery located at No. 11, 4th St., Vozara Ave.

* Asr Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Gholamreza Samavi.

The exhibit entitled “Futility” will run until June 2 at the gallery located at 18 Delaviz St. off North Mirzaye Shirazi St.



SAB/