President, transport minister inaugurate, launch over 4,000 projects in country

TEHRAN- During an online ceremony at the place of Iran’s Ministry of Transport and Urban Development on Saturday, 4,219 projects in the fields of transportation, housing, and meteorology were inaugurated or launched in the presence of President Masoud Pezeshkian and Transport and Urban Development Minister Farzaneh Sadegh.

As announced by the Transport and Urban Development Ministry, some 580 trillion rials (about $707.320 million) in internal investment, plus $119 million and €39 million in foreign investment has been made for these projects.

In the field of Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company, 10 airport projects, including surveillance and air traffic control radars and airport development projects, were inaugurated with a value of over 6.9 million euros and 3.48 trillion rials (about $4.243 million).

Among them, the inauguration of the first MSSR-MODS radar, a project built in Iran with a value of 600 billion rials (about $732,000) at Abadan Airport in Khuzestan Province, is considered one of the most prominent projects in this sector.

Ports and maritime projects worth €32.8 million plus 880 billion rials (about $1.07 million), and railway projects worth 45 trillion rials (about $54.87 million) were also put into operation.

In the road maintenance and transportation sector, 4,161 projects were inaugurated, including eliminating accident-prone areas, constructing bridges, implementing lighting, and improving and widening 29-kilometer highways worth 290 trillion rials (about $353.658 million).

Another subsidiary of the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development in the field of air transportation is the Islamic Republic of Iran Airlines (Homa), whose projects include the addition of two 330A-200 aircrafts with a capacity of 528 seats, in addition to the purchase, equipping, and preparation of 11 aircraft engines worth over $119 million.

MA