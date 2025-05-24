Mahmoud Abbas’ Beirut visit: Zero results for the Palestinian cause

South Lebanon — Although President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas’s visit to Lebanon does not merit analysis or serious consideration, the treatment he received from Lebanon’s anti-Resistance camp was highly ridiculous.

It was not at all surprising that Minister of Foreign Affairs Youssef Raji (or rather the Minister of the Lebanese Forces party) welcomed the unpopular Abbas with open arms, while he did not file a complaint with the UN Security Council to protest the ongoing Israeli violations of Lebanese sovereignty on a daily basis.

A government source told Agence France-Presse that it was agreed that the process of disarming Palestinians from the camps in Lebanon would begin in mid-June, according to a specific timetable.

Reportedly, an agreement was reached for weapons to be handed over to the Palestinian refugee camps in Beirut, specifically Shatila and Mar Elias camps, where the Fatah movement has primary control. This agreement coincided with coordination with other Palestinian factions, primarily Hamas.

Indeed, Palestinian weapons in the camps have been ineffective since the 1980s, when the Fatah movement allied with the Lebanese Forces and Pierre Rizk (a Lebanese Forces leader emerged as the movement’s political and financial advisor.

It should be noted that Rizk’s notorious name is associated with the Sabra and Shatila massacres. He also played a major role in the illegal arms trade for the Forces and their sectarian project during the civil war.

Up until the time of writing, Hamas had not officially commented on the weapons handover. However, sources close to Hamas, in interviews with the Tehran Times, are unhappy with Abbas’s unilateral decision and unilateral communication to the Lebanese government.

The sources expressed their dismay at the manner in which disarmament was being conducted, insisting on the need to ensure that Palestinian refugees were granted their full civil and social rights.

Because the worst of misfortunes that is laughable, Samir Geagea, head of the Lebanese Forces, described Abbas as “the Arab president who has always held Lebanon in his heart, taking tremendous steps to establish sound and correct Lebanese-Palestinian relations.”

Geagea added that “Abbas’s successive statements—which emphasize the need for all Palestinians to adhere to Lebanon’s sovereignty and the laws of the Lebanese state, and the impermissibility of any military action from Lebanon—have refuted everything the [pro-Resistance axis] was hiding behind to continue possessing illegal weapons for purposes that are no longer hidden.”

For its part, the so-called “Hani Fahs Academy for Dialogue and Peace” under the patronage of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, honoured Abbas with its “Peacemakers” award, allegedly in recognition of his role in “establishing Lebanese-Palestinian reconciliation.”

Alongside Salam, the ceremony was attended by former President Amin Gemayel (who signed the May 17 normalization agreement with Israel), Saudi Ambassador Walid Bukhari, along with various vocal anti-Resistance political figures.

As previously mentioned, Mahmoud Abbas’s visit to Lebanon—at the behest of the U.S. and Saudi Arabia — deserves no serious consideration, as the Palestinian people themselves are aware of his subservience to Israel.

Abbas’s mission is to suppress the Palestinian people and curb any Palestinian resistance movement, nothing more, nothing less!

Meanwhile, the anti-Resistance media attempted to treat Abbas’s visit as a major strategic event, while it clearly falls within the framework of the new occupation project that the imperial Trumpland is attempting to impose on West Asia.

In this context, a number of Palestinian faction leaders left the Syrian capital, Damascus, after being subjected to pressure by the de facto authorities. Their properties were also confiscated, according to Agence France-Presse. Properties belonging to their factions, including personal homes, headquarters, cars, and training camps, were also confiscated.

Among these individuals are Khaled Jibril, son of the founder of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command; Khaled Abdul Majeed, Secretary-General of the Popular Struggle Front in Syria; Ziad al-Saghir, Secretary-General of the Fatah al-Intifada Movement.

A Palestinian source said that “these factions have handed over all the weapons in their headquarters or with their cadres,” in addition to submitting lists of the names of faction members who possess personal weapons.

Another Palestinian source in Damascus told AFP, “We feel like we are unwelcome guests, even if they don’t say so explicitly.”

It is noteworthy that U.S. President Donald Trump urged his Syrian counterpart, al-Julani (aka Ahmed al-Sharaa), during their meeting in Riyadh on May 15, to “deport Palestinian terrorists” in exchange for lifting sanctions on Syria, in addition to a number of other humiliating conditions.

The Islamic Jihad Movement announced on April 22 that Syrian authorities had arrested two of its leaders, who remain in detention to this day. On May 3, they detained Talal Naji, Secretary-General of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command, for several hours, according to faction officials at the time.