First intl. congress on governance model of Martyr Raisi held in Tehran

TEHRAN — The inaugural international congress dedicated to the governance model of Martyr Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s eighth president, took place this morning at the IRIB International Conference Center in Tehran.

The event brought together prominent Iranian officials and military leaders to discuss and promote the principles and strategies associated with Martyr Raisi’s governance. Some of the attendees included Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, and Hojatoleslam Mohammad Qomi, head of the Islamic Development Organization.