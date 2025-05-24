Netanyahu is both war criminal and falsifier

TEHRAN – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not only a war criminal and a great cheater, but also a master of distorting the facts. Whenever he speaks about peace, he seeks total surrender. He also calls his cruelty against Palestinians a defense against “terrorism”.

Now, this murderous man does not even tolerate the slightest criticism from those Western countries that have spoiled him and Israel with their unwavering blind support.

On May 23, he comically said the French, British, and Canadian Leaders of “emboldening Hamas to continue fighting forever”. These remarks came just after more than 18 months of brutalities, starvation, displacement, and thirst in Gaza that the leaders of these countries finally opened their mouths and called on Netanyahu to rethink his behavior in the besieged enclave.

The leaders of these three countries just issued a joint statement on May 19 saying they “strongly oppose the expansion of Israel’s military operations in Gaza.” They also said, “The level of human suffering in Gaza is intolerable.”

Netanyahu, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, also told Macron, Starmer, and Carney that “you're on the wrong side of justice, you're on the wrong side of humanity, and you're on the wrong side of history.”

It is where he is the master of distorting the facts. These countries have been on the wrong side of history not because of criticizing Netanyahu, but for enabling crimes by the Israeli occupation army in Gaza by sending arms to Israel and still continue to do so, and helping the regime at international bodies.

The Netanyahu regime has banned the entry of food, water, medicine and other essentials to Gaza for 11 weeks and now expects praise and not criticism from his proponents.

Now, Netanyahu is better to see that even former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert has said that Israel’s current actions in Gaza are "very close to a war crime" and Yair Golan, the leader of the Democrats in Israel, has said, "A sane country doesn't engage in fighting against civilians, doesn't kill babies as a ‘hobby’, and doesn't set for itself the goals of expelling a population."

In fact, murderous Netanyahu has no empathy for humanity. He is ready to commit any kind of crime to erase the entire Palestine, including Gaza, from the map.