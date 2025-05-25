China-Kazakhstan Khorgos intl. border co-op center visited by SCO Media Summit participants

China-Kazakhstan Khorgos International Border Cooperation Center was visited by the participants in the 2025 Media Cooperation Forum of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Countries, on Sunday.

Approved by China's State Council in March 2006, the China-Kazakhstan Khorgos International Border Cooperation Center is a national-level cooperation project jointly proposed by Chinese and Kazakh leaders in 2003.

It stands as China’s first cross-border economic cooperation zone established with another country.

Spanning a total area of 5.6 square kilometers, the center is divided into a 3.43 sq km Chinese section and a 2.17 sq km Kazakh section, operating under the management principle of "front line opening, second line control". This model facilitates seamless cross-border trade while ensuring regulatory oversight at domestic boundaries.

Endorsed by the Chinese government, the center is empowered with seven core functions:

1. Trade negotiations and business matchmaking

2. Commodity exhibition and sales

3. Logistics storage and transportation

4. Hospitality services (hotels and restaurants)

5. Commercial service facilities

6. Financial services7. Hosting regional and international economic and trade forums

As a pioneering free trade hub, the center leverages Khorgos’ strategic position along the Belt and Road Initiative, driving economic integration between China and Central Asia. Its unique "two countries, one market"

framework has attracted over 2,000 enterprises and facilitated $15 billion in cumulative trade since its 2012 operational launch. The zone also features duty-free shopping, bilingual dispute resolution mechanisms, and streamlined customs clearance processes that reduce border transit times by 70%.

The 2025 Media Cooperation Forum of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Countries, themed "Building a Better Home Together for a Prosperous Future," was held on Friday, May 23 in Urumqi, capital of Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.