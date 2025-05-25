‘Algeria offers strategic gateway for expanding Iran’s trade with Africa, Europe’

TEHRAN - Algeria’s strategic position as a gateway to both Europe and Central Africa makes it an ideal platform for expanding Iran’s trade ties, said Saeed Zare’ Haghighi, head of Iran’s Trade Office in Algeria.

Speaking at a conference on Algeria’s economic potential, Zare’ Haghighi emphasized that trade offices typically operate under the mandate of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), with the goal of facilitating bilateral commerce.

“We had a highly productive session today with strong interest from Iranian businesses in entering the Algerian market and launching trade operations,” he said.

He noted that Algeria, as a relatively new player in global trade, is actively working to develop domestic markets and attract foreign partners. “As a member of the Arab League and a bridge to both Europe and Central Africa, Algeria offers multiple strategic advantages for deepening trade with Iran,” he said.

Algerian representatives at the meeting also welcomed greater cooperation and expressed readiness to support Iranian traders.

Highlighting upcoming opportunities, Zare’ Haghighi announced that the next major trade exhibition in Algiers will host 176 companies from 32 countries. “We have already informed relevant Iranian firms of the importance of attending this event, as it represents a valuable platform for building commercial presence in Algeria,” he said.

He added that Algeria’s role as a major oil and gas supplier—accounting for 20 percent of Europe’s energy imports—has boosted the country’s revenues and created a strong need for reliable trade partners.

“This is an excellent time for Iranian businesses to access this large and growing market,” he said.

EF/MA