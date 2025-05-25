Israel controls 77% of Gaza as ‘genocide, ethnic cleansing’ continues

The Israeli military is in effect controlling 77 percent of the Gaza Strip through “continued genocide, ethnic cleansing”, the enclave’s Government Media Office says, calling on the UN and the international community to take action to stop “blatant defiance of all international laws and norms”.

Meanwhile, Ron Finer, a platoon commander in the Israeli military’s Alon Brigade, has been sentenced to 20 days in prison for ignoring orders to report for duty, The Times of Israel reports.

Finer, 26, who said he has already served 270 days since October 7, 2023, stated he’s “morally unable to continue”.