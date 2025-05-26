Iran draw with Japan in 2nd Asian Women’s U16 Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran are drawn with Japan in Pool B of the 2nd Asian Women’s U16 Volleyball Championship.

After the men’s U16 event in Thailand will come to a close on July 19, the focus will next turn to the 2nd AVC Women’s U16 Volleyball Championship, the last AVC Championship of the year.

Featuring 16 teams, this tournament also offers three qualifying spots for the 2026 FIVB Girls’ U17 World Championship.

Similar to the Asian Men’s U16 event in Thailand, the 2nd Asian Women’s U16 Championship in Jordan will be split into four pools of four teams each for the pool round-robin preliminaries.

After the preliminaries, the top two teams from each pool will next be divided into two pools – Pool E (for teams from Pool A and Pool C) and Pool F (for those from Pool B and Pool D). The same system will also be applied for classification 9th-16th places, with teams finishing 3rd and 4th places of each pool divided into Pool G (for teams from Pool A and Pool C) and Pool H (for those from Pool B and Pool D).

According to the Sunday’s drawing of lots, hosts Jordan are in Pool A with 7th seeds Uzbekistan, Lebanon and Hong Kong China, while top seeds and title holders Japan, 6th seeds Iran, Saudi Arabia and Philippines are in Pool B. Pool C comprises 2nd seeds China, 5th seeds Kazakhstan, Qatar and Korea, with 3rd seeds Chinese Taipei, 4th seeds Thailand, Australia and India in Pool D.

Hosts Jordan will kick off their campaign against Hong Kong, China on July 20, the opening day of the eight-day championship. Other matches on the same day will see Uzbekistan take on Lebanon, Japan play Philippines, Iran face Saudi Arabia, China face off against Korea, Kazakhstan meet Qatar, Chinese Taipei challenge India and Thailand take on Australia.